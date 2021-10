We arrived in your beautiful town in early July and immediately fell in love with you. Not a day went by that our affinity for you didn’t grow exponentially. You treated us with kindness, patience, respect, and acceptance. You put food in our mouths, roofs over our heads, and your community surrounded us with love and support that felt like the warm embrace from our loved ones that we don’t get to see for many weeks/months while we are creating a film.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO