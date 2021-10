After several weeks of tasty appetizers, we finally get to the meat of the college football season. This weekend has it all. We have four different games between Top 25 teams. We have playoff contenders like Florida, Iowa, and Ohio State facing difficult in-conference road tests. We have Cincinnati trying to prove it belongs on the national stage with a Top 10 matchup in South Bend. This slate of games provides an opportunity to separate the true contenders from mere bowl participants. From a betting perspective, it comes down to who you trust the most based on the data points you have been given.

