Several State Highways Restricted Overnight for Safety Project

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Overnight lane closures are scheduled on several state highways in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties on Sunday, September 26, through Friday, October 1, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for raised pavement marker installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

