Stopped the playoff expansion for now and the other Power Conferences from raiding each other now, but I am very skeptical the scheduling becomes a big deal. For Virginia Tech, I would rather play Clemson and Florida State more often. It would be better for recruiting and raise more interest for the Conference. There are 6 schools in the ACC that we hardly ever play. Fix that before sending us to Colorado or Washington where there is pretty much no history of playing.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO