With the game on the line last week at Pittsburgh, Las Vegas linebacker Denzel Perryman mustered up everything he had and went all out. The Steelers got the ball back with six minutes to play desperate for a scoring drive to cut into the Raiders’ 23-14 lead, but Perryman pounced on tackles to prevent any significant yards after catch on three straight plays. He exerted so much energy that he appeared to cramp up and had to come out of the game after yet another stop, but the tone was set.

