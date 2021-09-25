CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former KPMG UK Pension Shop Buys Premier Pensions Management

U.K. consultant Isio Group is accounting giant KPMG’s former UK pensions practice. Isio Group signed a deal to buy U.K. adviser Premier Pensions Management Limited. This is Isio’s first acquisition since it was launched in March 2020. The transaction is subject to approval by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority. Post-transaction, Isio Group will absorb Premier Pensions Management employees and have 800 staffers across nine U.K. cities.

#Kpmg#Uk#Pensions#Isio Group
