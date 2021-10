We might still struggle and lose and the offense might click and blow them out. If DJ throws 2 deep passes on the money and Ngata makes a catch we win by three more TD’s tonight and everyone is saying they’ve figured it out and we are back and that still would have been leaving mistakes and points on the field. I think every game will be close but we will have the chance to win every one if they make the plays it just depends if DJ can make the throws and decisions or not. I no longer think it’s the play calling. I don’t think anyone is just going to just blow us out and we never have a chance from the beginning like the old Bowden teams.

