DeSantis announces more than $114M to improve water quality in Florida

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that more than $114 million will be distributed in wastewater treatment grants to help improve water quality across the state.

Officials said nearly 50% of the funding will be dedicated to the Indian River Lagoon Watershed.

DeSantis made the announcement along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and local officials.

The new grant program is part of the Clean Waterways Act to fund statewide projects to reduce nutrient pollution.

Eligible projects include those that upgrade traditional septic systems to include nutrient removal technology, provide advanced wastewater treatment, or convert septic tanks to central sewers.

Out of the total $114 million awarded, more than $53 million of the wastewater grants are being granted to the Indian River Lagoon.

“Since I first took office, expediting water quality restoration has been one of my top priorities,” DeSantis said. “The Indian River Lagoon covers 40% of Florida’s East Coast and is one of our state’s most iconic and critical natural resources, contributing an estimated $2 billion annually for tourism and recreation and $767 million to the marine industry. I am happy to join DEP and project partners here today to celebrate these projects that will help protect and restore the lagoon for future generations.”

The Indian River Lagoon (IRL) is the most biologically diverse estuary in North America and an important resource for species such as the Florida scrub-jay, manatees and sea turtles.

Currently, the water quality of the IRL is impaired for total nitrogen and total phosphorus.

The nutrients flow into the lagoon from overland runoff, drainage canals, groundwater seepage, and rainfall.

Excess nutrients can contribute to increased frequency, duration and intensity of algal blooms and negatively impact the growth of seagrass in the lagoon.

Seagrass is the most important resource within the IRL, providing habitat and food for manatees and other species.

