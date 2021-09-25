Packers won't have Jenkins for Sunday's game with 49ers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury. Jenkins got hurt during Monday night's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, though he remained in the game. After listing him as doubtful on Friday's injury report, the Packers (1-1) announced Saturday that Jenkins wasn't making the trip to San Francisco.www.semoball.com
