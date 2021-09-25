CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge taps the brake on NYC public school vaccine mandate

By MICHAEL ELSEN-ROONEY AND CATHY BURKE
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — An appeals court judge has tossed a monkey wrench into the city’s demand that teachers and other adults in public schools be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, buying time for the city's Department of Education workers who are resisting a jab. In a Friday night order, Judge...

www.miamiherald.com

#Brake#Public Schools#Nyc#Department Of Education#The Court Of Appeals#The Second Circuit#Doe#The Circuit Court
