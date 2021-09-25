Watch the Weeknd’s Emotional Acceptance Speech for Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award

The Queen’s Gambit writer and director Scott Frank was called out on Twitter after his acceptance speech overran significantly.Frank pushed through his speech for over two minutes, despite the wrap-up music playing several times. All winners were given a strict 45-second time slot. The director won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the Anya-Taylor Joy-led Netflix series.In his speech, he thanked Joy among many others involved in the show and his personal life. At one point, he responded to the music saying “Really?” but continued to press on...

