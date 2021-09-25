Watch the Weeknd’s Emotional Acceptance Speech for Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award
The awards keep coming for The Weeknd. XO’s finest attended the 2021 Music in Action Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, where he was honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. The honor pointed to the singer as someone who used his platform to “call attention to racial and social injustice and raise awareness globally.” But when he stepped on stage, The Weeknf decided to use his platform to honor Quincy himself.www.complex.com
Comments / 0