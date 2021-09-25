CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Umbrella Academy Cast Answers Fan Questions During Netflix's TUDUM

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's online event, TUDUM, has entered its third hour with Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan serving as master of ceremonies. Throughout the morning, fans have gotten a creepy glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things, seen the first look of Vikings: Valhalla, a peek at the new Sandman series, and much more. The latest portion of the event focused on the highly-anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy, which just wrapped production last month. During TUDUM, the show's cast answered some behind-the-scenes questions.

