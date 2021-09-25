Sting’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Singer’s 6 Children

Shutterstock

Sting is the proud dad of six children, including three sons and three daughters, he had through two relationships. Meet them here.

Sting, 69, is known as one of the music industry’s most iconic singers, but he’s also a doting father to six children. The legendary artist, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, welcomed his three sons and three daughters, including Joseph, Fuchsia, Brigitte, Jake, Eliot, and Giacomo Sumner, over the course of two marriages and they’re truly impressive individuals of their own!

“With my children there is great wealth, success — a great shadow over them — so it’s no picnic at all being my child,” Sting told the Daily Mail about his brood in 2014. “I discuss that with them; it’s tough for them.”

Learn more about Sting’s kids from oldest to youngest below.

Joseph “Joe” Sumner

Joe Sumner performs at a show. (Shutterstock)

Joseph was born to Sting and his first wife, Frances Tomelty, whom he was married to from 1976 until 1984, on Nov. 23, 1976. He followed his dad’s footsteps by becoming a singer/songwriter and is a bassist for the rock band Fiction Plane. He also cofounded an app called Vyclone, which recorded videos from various angles, but it was switched off in 2016. Joe is the founder of the NPSL soccer team City Of Angels FC, and shares a daughter, who was born in 2012, with his wife, Kate Finnerty.

Fuchsia Katherine Sumner

Fuchsia Sumner at ‘The Gentleman’ VIP film screening in 2019. (Shutterstock)

Fuchsia was born to Sting and Frances on Apr. 17, 1982. She decided to go the acting route and has starred in various films such as Saving Mr. Banks and Billionaire Boys Club. She’s also worked as a director, writer, and producer, and loves sharing fun and gorgeous pics of herself on social media.

Brigitte Michael “Mickey” Sumner

Brigitte Sumner during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Brigitte is the first child Sting has with his second and current wife Trudie Styler, whom he married in 1992. Like her half-sister Fuchsia, she’s also an actress. She’s appeared in films like Frances Ha, American Made, which also starred Tom Cruise and Battle of the Sexes. She married Chris Kantrowitz in 2017 and they share a son named Akira who was born that same year.

Jake Sumner

Jake Sumner at a party Following the UK premiere of ‘Memoirs of A Geisha’ in 2006. (Shutterstock)

Jake was born to Sting and Trudie on May 24, 1985. He has worked as a model and a film director and his work behind the camera includes “short documentaries on figures such as ‘noodle king’ Ivan Orkin, and the artist KAWS, music videos for the likes of Bruno Mars and Damien Marley, and commercial films for Nike, Original Penguin and Carhartt,” according to Nowness.

Eliot Paulina “Coco” Sumner

Eliot Sumner, also known as Coco Sumner, poses for photographers prior to the Alexa Chung Spring/Summer 2019 runway show at London Fashion Week in London in 2018. (Shutterstock)

Eliot is Sting and Trudie’s third child together and was born on July 30, 1990. She also chose the career path of music and even reportedly wrote her first song at age 13. Her first album was released under the band name, I Blame Coco, in 2013 and she went on to release other music, including a solo album called Nosferatu under the stage name Vaal in 2019.

Giacomo Luke Sumner

Giacomo Sumner smiles during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Giacomo is Sting’s youngest and fourth child with Trudie. He was born on Dec. 17, 1995. Like some of his siblings, he’s worked as an actor and has appeared in films like We’re Going to the Zoo and 10,000 Saints, which also stars Ethan Hawke. According to his Instagram account, he studied criminal justice at California Lutheran University and graduated in 2019.