Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Tennessee River at Savannah. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 1:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 365.8 feet. * Action stage is 365.0 feet. * Flood stage is 370.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 357.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Campsites along Towboat Lane are flooding.