Decatur County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Tennessee River at Savannah. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 1:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 365.8 feet. * Action stage is 365.0 feet. * Flood stage is 370.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 357.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Campsites along Towboat Lane are flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39...
LOTTERY
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS

