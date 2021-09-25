Let's Jam! Netflix's Live Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Reveals Its Opening Credits Sequence, Featuring the Music of Yoko Kanno
If you ever watched the original Cowboy Bebop, just hearing a low male voice say "I think it's time we blow this scene..." gets your blood racing for blazing trumpets, swinging jazz, and another episode of the classic space cowboy anime series. So this is the moment of truth for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation — the big reveal of the new opening credits, featuring the music of original series composer Yoko Kanno.collider.com
