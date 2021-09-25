CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Lompoc holds Arbor Day Celebration

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc Urban Forestry Division and Beautification and Appearance Commission hosted an Arbor Day Celebration at Recognition Grove in River Park.

This year, the three honorees are Victor Jordan, Patricia Nuernberg, and June Schwartz.

The three recipients had trees with plaques of their names dedicated to them at Recognition Grove.

Jordan is the founder and publisher of the Lompoc Vision and Lompoc Visitors Guide.

Nuernberg is the local cofounder of Toys for Tots and the Lompoc Dive Club cofounder.

Schwartz passed away in 2020 but volunteered for the American Red Cross for 60 years and also volunteered with the Lompoc Hospital Foundation and the Alpha Club.

Arbor Day is usually held in April but was pushed back due to COVID. It is expected to be back to normal scheduling next year.

The post City of Lompoc holds Arbor Day Celebration appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

