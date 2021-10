CENTRALIA — The Centralia Orphans had hopes of building off their road win last week at Althoff, but the Cahokia Comanches came to town and spoiled that and Homecoming night at Evers Field by beating Centralia 47-7. The Orphans jumped on top early in the first quarter on a 40-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Daryle Jones to Davin Tabor. Jones got the start for the injured QB Carson Green, but Tabor had to leave the game later in the first half with his own injury and not return. The Orphans would also lost starting receiver Cam Newcomb to injury as well Friday night.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO