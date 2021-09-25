3 Talking points from Leicester’s unexpected draw with Burnley
There was nothing to separate the sides when the final whistle blew for Leicester City to yield just a single point from a winnable fixture at home. Question marks scattered all over the place today when the Premier League fixture against Burnley ended in an unexpected stalemate draw with a scoreline of two each. Brendan Rodgers yet again displayed his questionable choices with the initial lineup and followed them up with disagreeable substitutions.foxesofleicester.com
Comments / 0