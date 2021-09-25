3 Talking points from Leicester’s unexpected draw with Burnley

Jay Rodriguez did his best to show Sean Dyche he’s worth a starting spot by scoring four against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup – more goals than Burnley have scored in five Premier League games this season. Leicester have only five league goals themselves, three via old faithful Jamie Vardy, with Brendan Rodgers’ side struggling to attack with their usual elan. Maxwel Cornet could make a first league start, offering Burnley more attacking verve as they search for their 100th top-flight goal against these opponents. For the hosts, Jonny Evans came through 90 minutes in midweek but may start on the bench and be deployed only if strictly necessary. Alex Reid.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO