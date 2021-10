First of all, you need to realize that It’s normal to rebuild, renew, refuel your relationship. The study says that 12 to 18 months takes to start losing the passion that brought us together in the first place. We all get familiar and a little comfortable with each other. We stop trying to be our best selves. If you’re getting to the stage or you already got there. That is how you can turn it around if you both want.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO