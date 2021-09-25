CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning’s Zach Bogosian happy to grow some roots in Tampa

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
Zach Bogosian made his training camp debut Saturday at the TGH Ice Plex. After spending a season in Toronto, the defenseman signed a two-year deal with Tampa Bay this offseason in free agency. [ Tampa Bay Lightning ]

BRANDON — When Zach Bogosian walked into the locker room for the first time this season, it felt like he had never left. Sure, some faces have come and gone from the Lightning’s roster since he won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2019-20, but the core of the group was intact.

“Technically, a year ago I was still a part of the Lightning,” he said, “which is still kind of crazy to think about.”

Bogosian has been back in the area for more than a month now. He wanted to help his wife, Bianca, and three children get settled in before training camp got underway.

And it didn’t take long for Bogosian to reacclimatize to the area.

“When I first got down here mid-August, I stepped outside and immediately started sweating,” Bogosian joked.

One of the selling points for Bogosian in signing a two-year deal in late July was giving his family a place to call home.

He spent 65 days away from them in the Canada-based bubbles during the Lightning’s first Stanley Cup run and again last season when he played for the Maple Leafs. He needed a place where they could be together.

“If your family’s happy and the stars align that way, it makes things easier as an athlete,” Bogosian said. “You know at this point in my life, I’m more focused on making sure my kids are set up and obviously getting a chance to come to the best team in the league, it’s the best of both worlds.”

Bogosian knows the pain of winning once and missing out on a subsequent opportunity. But if one group has the “hunger” and “drive” to go for three straight Stanley Cups, it’s this one, he said.

“You have a majority of the group who have gone back to back and then you have guys who are coming in that have had past success,” Bogosian said. “...You get a lot of guys who just want to win. Just mixing that core group of guys who have been here and then the new guys that are coming in, that’s a recipe for hunger (for a third), I think, in itself. There’s an honest belief that we can do it again.”

Curtis McElhinney retires

Former Tampa Bay goaltender Curtis McElhinney has retired, according to a bio change he made on Instagram.

McElhinney, 38, played with the Lightning for the past two seasons, but instead of extending McElhinney’s tenure, the team signed Brian Elliott as its new back-up in free agency.

McElhinney played in 30 games for the Lightning, including 12 last season. He did not appear in any of their postseason games as Andrei Vasilevskiy made every start.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

