Netflix teases new seasons of ‘Ozark,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bridgerton’ at Tudum event

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix Inc. gave a glimpse into its future Saturday, releasing a slew of trailers and clips for upcoming releases, including new seasons of "Stranger Things," "Ozark" and "Bridgerton."

justjaredjr.com

Watch the New 'Stranger Things' Clip, Which Was Unveiled During Tudum!

Tudum is Netflix’s first-ever global fan event and it kicked off with the unveiling of a new Stranger Things teaser clip!. The new look at the upcoming fourth season, which will premiere in 2022, takes us back in time. The clip starts off with a flashback scene taking place in...
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Clip Teases Creepy Creel House

It looks like Robert Englund is bringing his nightmares to even more young people. A new teaser for the fourth season of the Netflix hit Stranger Things dropped this week, as reported by Deadline, and the clip highlights the eerie Creel House, belonging to Victor Creel, played by the longtime face of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Check out the trailer on this page.
TV SERIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on October 1

If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most-watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Oct. 1 adds the new anime series Baki Hanma, which is blowing the minds of its fans with its brutal fights and puzzling celebrity cameos (George W. Bush in an anime?). Still in first place is the South Korean thriller Squid Game, an international hit about people who play deadly games for money. It's followed by the perfect October binge, Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass, and Sex Education Season 3. The Danish crime drama The Chestnut Man is making some moves in its second day on the list, climbing from No. 9 to No. 7.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’: First-Look At Season 2 Of Regency Drama Series Introduces Kate Sharma – Netflix Tudum

Netflix hopes that viewers fond of the regency ways will fall in love again with period drama Bridgerton. The streamer unveiled its first-look at the second season of the Chris Van Dusen-created series at its fan event Netflix Tudum. It showcases the couple at the center of Season 2, Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in a heated squabble. You can watch above.
TV SERIES
