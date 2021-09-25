Reporter’s Notebook for 09/25/21

Islands of Brilliance Executive Director and Co-Founder Mark Fairfield tells Wisconsin’s Morning News they work with children and young adults on the autism spectrum. Islands of Brilliance utilizes project-based learning which allows students to grow their intrinsic capabilities and practice communication, increasing their likelihood of independence as adults. Our programming, rooted in art, design, and STEAM-based curriculum, helps children and young adults learn valuable technical skills, while practicing critical social and emotional learning competencies in a supported environment. Best of all, our students have a place to share their unique voice, ideas, and creativity alongside peers that relate, understand, and help motivate those around them.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO