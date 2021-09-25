CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Reporter’s Notebook for 09/25/21

By Alex Crowe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them. Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall and other school board members stepping down elsewhere in Wisconsin.

Related
Urban gnomes hit the trail this Saturday in Milwaukee

Islands of Brilliance Executive Director and Co-Founder Mark Fairfield tells Wisconsin’s Morning News they work with children and young adults on the autism spectrum. Islands of Brilliance utilizes project-based learning which allows students to grow their intrinsic capabilities and practice communication, increasing their likelihood of independence as adults. Our programming, rooted in art, design, and STEAM-based curriculum, helps children and young adults learn valuable technical skills, while practicing critical social and emotional learning competencies in a supported environment. Best of all, our students have a place to share their unique voice, ideas, and creativity alongside peers that relate, understand, and help motivate those around them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
State Fair CEO Kathleen O’Leary retiring

After nearly a quarter century working at Wisconsin State Fair Park, CEO and Executive Director Kathleen O’Leary has announced she will retire. O’Leary began her tenure at State Fair Park in sponsorship before overseeing marketing and communications. She was appointed Interim CEO prior to the 2016 Wisconsin State Fair. In October of 2016, she became the first female in history of State Fair Park to serve as CEO and Executive Director.
BUSINESS
WTMJ Cares: The story of Bryce and Brayden

Our latest WTMJ Cares campaign focuses on Milwaukee’s Penfield Children’s Center, helping our youngest children, some of whom have severe developmental challenges. It also is a resource for their parents, including a mom and dad who went from the joy of celebrating the birth of one son…the very same day they’d have to experience every parent’s worst nightmare.
MILWAUKEE, WI

