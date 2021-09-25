CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4WC4_0c80Turk00

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.

Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.

And Klopp will be relieved at that after Ivan Toney had what would have been a late winner ruled out for offside.

The German will also know his side will not face many tougher trips all season, with vibrant Brentford leading through Ethan Pinnock and, following goals from Diogo Jota and Salah, equalising through Vitaly Janelt.

Then, when Curtis Jones smashed Liverpool ahead again, Bees sub Yoane Wissa came up with another equaliser.

There was a taste of things to come when both teams were denied by goal-line clearances in the opening 10 minutes.

First Salah missed out on a seventh-minute opener thanks to a spectacular piece of defending from Kristoffer Ajer.

Jota’s through-ball sent Salah through and he rolled his shot past Bees keeper David Raya, but Ajer raced back and slid in to hook the ball off the line.

Moments later, at the other end, Bryan Mbeumo latched onto Toney’s flick-on and lifted the ball over Alisson, but this time Joel Matip got back to scoop the ball clear from underneath the crossbar.

Brentford were more than holding their own against the 2020 champions and were good value for the lead they took in the 27th minute.

Spanish winger Sergi Canos, who spent three years at Liverpool as a youngster but played only nine minutes for the first team, got down the Reds’ right and drilled in a low cross.

Toney helped the ball on at the near post and centre-half Pinnock was left with a tap-in.

The lead lasted barely three minutes, however, before Jordan Henderson swung in a cross from the right and Jota headed home at the far post.

Seven minutes before the interval Henderson teed up Jones on the edge of the area and his shot was deflected onto a post by Pinnock.

Jota should have been celebrating his second of the afternoon from the rebound but somehow Raya got his body in the way of the shot and it flew wide.

After the break Salah grabbed his landmark goal. The Egypt striker was was initially flagged offside as he tucked away Fabinho’s ball over the top, but a VAR check showed he was in fact onside.

Back came Brentford, though, and when Pontus Jansson slid in to crash Ajer’s cross onto the bar, Janelt popped up at the far post to force the loose ball home.

Jones blasted Liverpool back in front in the 67th minute. Moments after sending a long-range sighter high into the stands, the midfielder took aim again and his low drive took a deflection in a crowded penalty area as it flew past Raya.

Salah should have had goal number 101 after he was played in by Sadio Mane but he chipped the ball onto the roof of the net.

Moments later Bees sub Wissa arrived at the far post and produced a composed finish to equalise yet again, before Toney was denied a late winner by the linesman’s flag.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Salah gets 100th PL goal but Liverpool held 3-3 at Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough to beat Brentford, which twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw. Juergen Klopp’s side was unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Mane, Salah secure 3 hard-earned points

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita all scored as the Reds battled long and hard for a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool were lucky to not find themselves a goal (or two) down after a sleepy start in the game’s opening three minutes. Eventually, they settled in and played the game on their terms. The Reds sit atop the Premier League table with 13 points from their first five games, though none of the other four sides on 10 points have played this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool captain Henderson on Brentford draw: A missed opportunity

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson feels they underperformed in their 3-3 draw at Brentford. Henderson believes they were caught up in the atmosphere on the night. He said, "Well, it was just a missed opportunity to get three points, that's all we ever want to try to achieve, we're not really looking at the league every game. We just want to win as many games as possible. We know the Premier League is difficult. Coming here, it's difficult. But today I felt as though if we'd used our experience a little bit better we should have taken the three points."
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Pontus Jansson
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
David Raya
Person
Kristoffer Ajer
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
ESPN

Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota lead Liverpool, but defense lets them down in 3-3 draw with Brentford

Liverpool and Brentford played out an astonishing six-goal thriller on Saturday night as they shared the points in a 3-3 draw. Goals either side of half-time from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah initially put Klopp's men on track for another win after Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring. Alas, the six-time European champions couldn't shake off the newly promoted side, with Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa scoring to cancel out Curtis Jones' wonder strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#100th Premier League#Reds#Manchester United#German#Bees#Spanish
chatsports.com

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp’s reaction

Jürgen Klopp felt a draw was a fair outcome of an end-to-end contest after Liverpool were held 3-3 by Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening. The Reds were denied the three points in West London when second-half substitute Yoane Wissa converted for The Bees eight minutes from time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Brentford vs Liverpool Player Ratings as Wissa scores the third goal in an exciting 3-3 draw

At the end of the hard fought game between two sides at Brentford Stadium, here are our Brentford vs Liverpool Player Ratings. Both teams started the game at great tempo but Liverpool looked like a dominant side from the first minute. However, as the game progressed, against the run of play, the Bees scored before the half an hour mark to give the lead. The joy was short lived as Diogo Jota found the back of the net in 31st minute to equalise the score. Both teams had their chances but failed to break the deadlock again in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

3 Talking points from Leicester’s unexpected draw with Burnley

There was nothing to separate the sides when the final whistle blew for Leicester City to yield just a single point from a winnable fixture at home. Question marks scattered all over the place today when the Premier League fixture against Burnley ended in an unexpected stalemate draw with a scoreline of two each. Brendan Rodgers yet again displayed his questionable choices with the initial lineup and followed them up with disagreeable substitutions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

267K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy