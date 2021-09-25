Assured Tyler Lockett doesn’t need more money or praise: ‘I’m a healthier type of hungry’
Russell Wilson thinks Tyler Lockett is "magical.". Shane Waldron thinks Lockett has "God's gift.". Last season, Lockett set a Seahawks record for a season with 100 catches. This March, he signed a four-year contract worth up to $69.2 million that guaranteed him $37 million. To hear him tell it, that's $37 million more than he truly needs, beyond what he's already earned in seven years in the NFL with Seattle.
