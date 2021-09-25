CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle still without EPL win after 1-1 draw at Watford

 7 days ago

WATFORD, England (AP) — Newcastle was still waiting for its first Premier League win of the season after Ismaila Sarr’s equalizer grabbed a 1-1 draw for Watford on Saturday. The Magpies, who went into the game with just two points, saw Sean Longstaff’s curling 20-meter strike give them a 23rd-minute...

Watford 1-1 Newcastle United: Sarr denies Magpies first win

Newcastle United stretched their winless run in the Premier League to six matches after an enthralling 1-1 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road. Sean Longstaff fired The Magpies ahead on 23 minutes before Ismaila Sarr levelled the contest in the second half with his fourth goal of the season. Newcastle...
Sean Longstaff
Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
Leeds vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

It has gone somewhat under the radar but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are yet to win a Premier League game so far this season.The ever-entertaining Yorkshire outfit thrilled neutrals last year in their first top-flight campaign for well over a decade, but have found things more difficult at the start of the 2021/22 season.Meanwhile, Watford’s return to the Premier League has been an indifferent one so far with two wins, one draw and three defeats.Watford have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Leeds so come into this one with a historical advantage. But Leeds will still be...
Leeds 1-0 Watford: Diego Llorente scores to give Leeds first win of season

Leeds picked up their first victory in the Premier League this season as defender Diego Llorente returned from injury to score the winner over Watford. Llorente, who picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat by Liverpool, instinctively poked it in from close range after a corner delivery bounced off Watford's Juraj Kucka at the back post.
Leeds exhales with 1-0 victory over Watford in EPL

Leeds held on for its first victory of the Premier League season after defender Diego Llorente scored early in the 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday. The Spain center back netted from close range after 18 minutes by getting his left foot on the ball after Watford midfielder Juraj Kucka tried to clear a corner but instead headed it in front of the goal.
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Hee-Chan Hwang double hands hosts first Premier League win at Molineux this season

Hee-Chan Hwang scored twice as Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 to record their first Premier League home win of the season. The South Korea forward opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a well-taken goal - Wolves' first in the league at Molineux this campaign - only for Newcastle to draw level in controversial circumstances through Jeff Hendrick's long-range effort four minutes before half-time.
Wolves vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Wolves remain without a Premier League home win as they welcome Newcastle United to Molineux.Bruno Lage’s side secured a 1-0 victory against Southampton last weekend thanks to a goal from Raul Jimenez, the striker’s first since his recovery from a life-threatening head injury.Opponents Newcastle do not have a league win of any kind, and are expected to again be without Jamaal Lascelles.In a week that brought further discussion about the club’s off-field future, Steve Bruce will be keen for his squad to begin to pick things up on the pitch as ever-persistent rumours over his own role continue to circulate.Here’s...
Hwang’s double helps Wolves to 2-1 win over Newcastle in EPL

Hwang Hee-chan’s two goals earned Wolverhampton a 2-1 victory over winless Newcastle in the Premier League to pile the pressure on manager Steve Bruce on Saturday. The South Korea forward scored in the 20th and 58th minutes for Wolves’ first home goals in the Premier League this season. Jeff Hendrick’s...
Wolves 2 Newcastle 1 – Report

A delightful double from Hwang Hee-chan handed Wolves their first home win of the season as they battled to victory against Newcastle. In a first half that Wolves controlled, without being spectacular against a poor visiting side, the opening goal was created wonderfully by Raul Jimenez and neatly finished by Hwang.
Leeds 1-0 Watford: Player Ratings

Diego Llorente’s close-range finish secured Leeds United’s first win of the Premier League season against Watford. A poor clearance from Juraj Kucka following Raphinha’s corner allowed Llorente to showcase his quick reactions and volley the Whites into the lead. Marcelo Bielsa’s side dominated nearly the entire game, shooting 20 times...
Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
Watford attacker Josh King: Newcastle draw like basketball game

Watford attacker Josh King had mixed emotions after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle. King likened the end of the match to a basketball game with both sides pushing for a winner. “It felt like a basketball game at the end," he told the club's website. “Forward and back, back and...
Sunderland Ladies extend unbeaten run after 1-1 draw with Lewes

An own goal from Rooks’ defender Rebecca McKenna with 10 minutes to go cancelled out Rhian Cleverley’s first-half opener as the Black Cats remain the only side yet to taste defeat in the Women’s Championship. Returning to the Stadium of Light for the second home game this season, captain Keira...
