Restaurants

Rick Steelhammer: Fast food the fast track to COVID protection? New Zealand gives it a shot.

By Rick Steelhammer Staff writer
 7 days ago

Could the quickest path to becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 be the drive-thru lanes of fast food restaurants?. That’s the question health officials are exploring in New Zealand, where the government is committed to attaining a 90% vaccination rate for its 4.9 million citizens. After experiencing six months without a...

