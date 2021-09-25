CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Brian Laundrie Left Home Without Wallet, Cell Phone Before Disappearance, New Report Says

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
Brian Laundrie left his Florida home without his wallet and cell phone before disappearing, a source close to the family told CNN.

Laundrie, 23, of North Port, Florida, is wanted on a federal warrant for allegedly fraudulently using credit cards after Gabby Petito's death.

He has not been seen since he left his parent's home to go for a hike in at Carlton Reserve. Laundrie's parents were concerned he might hurt himself, the source said.

Officials with the FBI in Denver, who are heading up the case, declined to confirm the tip.

Police and FBI agents have been searching the reserve for six days since Laundrie's parents reported he failed to return home after leaving on Tuesday, Sept. 14. They did not report he was missing until Friday, Sept. 17.

In other news, on Thursday, Sept. 23, Laundrie's parents were seen leaving their home for the first time in days, followed by law enforcement officers.

They returned in a short time with a Ford Mustang, believed to be the vehicle Laundrie drove to the reserve. The couple then left their home again, with a police escort.

The attorney for the Laundrie family told NBC6 that police are following the parents for “surveillance” purposes.

Petito's remains were found Sunday, Sept. 19, in an undeveloped camping area in Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide on Tuesday in preliminary findings.

She was reported missing by her family on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The FBI is asking the public for tips in their search for Laundrie and ask anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

