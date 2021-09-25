CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate scolds Anthony in first 'Bridgerton' Season 2 trailer

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izB5L_0c80SOoN00
Netflix released the first trailer for Season 2 of the Julie Andrews-narrated"Bridgerton" on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of its period romance, Bridgerton, on Saturday.

The show is inspired by Julia Quinn's book series, which are set in 18th century England.

Season 1 was based on Quinn's novel, The Duke and I. It centered on the romance between Simon, the duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page,) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). Julie Andrews narrated the plot through her popular Lady Whistledown society newsletter.

Season 2 is an adaptation of Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me. It will follow Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife. Kate (Simone Ashley) is one of Anthony's love interests.

The minutelong trailer shows a bemused Anthony chasing after Kate at a ball, only to be told he is arrogant and should consider whether he would actually be a worthy husband for whatever bride he deems suitable.

