‘Army of Thieves’ Trailer Expands Zack Snyder’s Zombie Universe

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uve8D_0c80SNve00

Netflix is doubling down on Zack Snyder’s zombie universe in the first trailer for Army of Thieves . The prequel to Army of the Dead stars Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, one of the breakout characters from Snyder’s recent film, Army of the Dead .

Schweighöfer, who also directs Army of Thieves , stars as a small-town bank teller drawn into a new world by a mysterious woman who enlists him to crack a sequence of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. While this isn’t a zombie movie, but rather described more as a romantic heist movie, Army of Thieves is a prequel set amid the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in the United States. Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Free, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan and Jonathan Cohen also star.

Army of Thieves is part of a growing number of Army of the Dead spinoffs in the works from Snyder, who along with producing partner Deborah Snyder, are also overseeing an anime spinoff, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas , which will chronicle the origin Dave Bautista’s character, Scott Ward, and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas.

The trailer comes courtesy of Tudum, Netflix’s streaming event happening Saturday. Army of Thieves debuts on Netflix on Oct. 29.

