UPDATE: Hours-long police search for stolen-vehicle suspect in North Long Beach ends in arrest

An hours-long search in North Long Beach Saturday for a suspect involving a stolen vehicle ended in an arrest, according to department public information officer Allison Gallagher.

Gallagher said officers were dispatched at about 9:38 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of E. 16th Street in Central Long Beach regarding a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, she said.

A short while later, officers were advised the vehicle was located in the North Long Beach area of Artesia Boulevard and Harbor Avenue near Compton College, according to authorities. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers have established a perimeter in the area and a K9 unit is on the scene, said Gallagher. SWAT units also responded to the scene as the search continued.

Artesia Boulevard between Gale and Harbor avenues is closed to traffic.

As of later afternoon, officers were still in the area and an arrest had not taken place. Shortly before 6 p.m., Gallagher said a suspect had been “safely arrested” and was in the processes of being booked.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the arrest of a suspect.

