CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

UPDATE: Hours-long police search for stolen-vehicle suspect in North Long Beach ends in arrest

By Sebastian Echeverry
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 7 days ago

An hours-long search in North Long Beach Saturday for a suspect involving a stolen vehicle ended in an arrest, according to department public information officer Allison Gallagher.

Gallagher said officers were dispatched at about 9:38 a.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of E. 16th Street in Central Long Beach regarding a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSrEx_0c80SIW100

A SWAT vehicle arrives to the scene of a police perimeter search in North Long Beach on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Photo by Sebastian Echeverry.

A short while later, officers were advised the vehicle was located in the North Long Beach area of Artesia Boulevard and Harbor Avenue near Compton College, according to authorities.  Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers have established a perimeter in the area and a K9 unit is on the scene, said Gallagher. SWAT units also responded to the scene as the search continued.

Artesia Boulevard between Gale and Harbor avenues is closed to traffic.

As of later afternoon, officers were still in the area and an arrest had not taken place. Shortly before 6 p.m., Gallagher said a suspect had been “safely arrested” and was in the processes of being booked.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the arrest of a suspect.

The post UPDATE: Hours-long police search for stolen-vehicle suspect in North Long Beach ends in arrest appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swat#Compton College#Artesia Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Post

What are school safety officers and when do they have authority to shoot people?

It's rare for the Long Beach Unified School District's school safety officers to fire their guns, but when one of them did Monday afternoon, it had potentially deadly consequences—leaving an 18-year-old woman in critical condition at a local hospital. The post What are school safety officers and when do they have authority to shoot people? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Five people rushed to hospitals after shooting aboard Metro train

The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m. Friday. An argument broke out as the eastbound C (Green) Line train left the Avalon Station in South Los Angeles, a passenger told ABC7, and the shooting occurred before the train reached the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station. The post Five people rushed to hospitals after shooting aboard Metro train appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy