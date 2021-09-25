Doja Cat Launches New Beauty Line In Collaboration With BH Cosmetics

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This week, Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli joins forces with eyewear brand Oliver Peoples to launch their first collection. It’s a groundbreaking partnership because the release marks Brunello Cucinelli’s first venture into eyewear as well as the first-ever collaboration in the history of the brand. According to Oliver Peoples’ Creative Director Giampiero Tagliaferri, talk of a collaboration started a year ago and seemed like a natural next step given the brands’ “shared interest in designing relaxed luxury with impeccable craftsmanship, it was a pairing that simply made sense.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO