Marjorie Talyor Greene gets into shouting match with Democratic congresswoman

 7 days ago
WATCH: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Debbie Dingell Get Into EPIC Screaming Match On Capitol Steps

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) got into a screaming match on the outdoor Capitol steps on Friday. Video circulating on social media showed the two members of Congress yelling at each other following the House of Representatives passing an abortion rights bill that would codify Roe v. Wade into law regardless of whether the Supreme Court reverses it. The bill heads to the Senate, where it is unlikely to overcome a Republican filibuster that would require 10 Republicans to join the Democrats to end cloture and move toward passing the legislation.
Reps. Greene, Dingell get into shouting match on Capitol steps over abortion bill

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was involved in a shouting match with Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell on the steps of the Capitol Building over the subject of abortion. "Horrendous," the Georgia firebrand shouted at a group of Democrats who had just passed the Women's Health Protection Act that attempts to codify Roe v. Wade into law to protect against possible Supreme Court action against the controversial 1973 ruling being struck down. "You should all be ashamed."
The latest on infrastructure negotiations in Congress

Pelosi says negotiations continue when walking into US Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said negotiations are continuing today as she walked into the US Capitol this morning. “We’re on a path,” she said. “It’ll probably be useful for us to have a conversation later today.”. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Attempt At Religious Humor Gets Holy Hell

People on social media shredded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for an off-key attempt at a religious joke she posted on Twitter Wednesday. The abortion rights-supporting group Catholics for Choice took issue with the far-right Greene saying in an interview that “No one in here believes in God” after she yelled at Democratic House members on the Capitol steps last week for passing legislation that would guarantee the right to an abortion.
Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
Congress avoids government shutdown but infrastructure battle looms

The House just approved the Senate-passed stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown by extending government funding through Dec. 3. The vote was 254-175, with some Republicans voting in favor of the measure. Government funding was set to expire at midnight. The bill now heads to President Biden's desk to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks abortion fight on Capitol steps after House passes pro-choice bill

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia engaged in a shouting match with Democratic Rep Debbie Dingell of Michigan after Democrats passed an abortion rights bill along party lines Friday.The Hill’s Scott Wong filmed the exchange after the vote on Friday..@MTG and @RepDebDingell just got into screaming match on steps of Capitol after MTG heckled Democrats holding a press conf after passing legislation responding to Texas abortion law pic.twitter.com/Kq11xko04r— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 24, 2021Ms Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, chided Ms Greene for not abiding by the Christian concept of respecting neighbors. “You try being a Christian and start treating your colleagues decently,” Ms Dingell said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chief Of Staff Announces His Resignation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s chief of staff, Patrick Parsons, has announced his resignation after less than nine months working for the Georgia Republican. Parsons indicated in a statement that he expected the job to be temporary. Greene “asked me to come with her to Washington and help organize her office,”...
Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
Georgia Dem would rather keep Confederate monument than raise Clarence Thomas statue

A Georgia Democrat has denounced the idea of raising a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas statue, saying she would prefer to keep a Confederate monument. The proposal to display a statue of Thomas on the Georgia statehouse grounds has proved divisive among the legislature. Georgia Republicans have strongly endorsed the plan, but Georgia Democrats have taken a more hardline opposition.
Geraldo Rivera Calls Out ‘Vaccinated D–k Heads Who Urge the Unvaccinated to ‘Fight for Their Freedom’

Geraldo Rivera and Keith Olbermann may not have many agreements on politics, but the two came together in their disgust towards those who oppose taking the COVID-19 vaccine. “Open-minded & inclusive, I’m friends with all kinds of people. But as we pass 700,000 #Covid dead, I have zero tolerance for anti-Vaxers,” Rivera tweeted on Saturday.
