Marjorie Talyor Greene gets into shouting match with Democratic congresswoman

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Debbie Dingell (D-MI) got into a screaming match on the outdoor Capitol steps on Friday. Video circulating on social media showed the two members of Congress yelling at each other following the House of Representatives passing an abortion rights bill that would codify Roe v. Wade into law regardless of whether the Supreme Court reverses it. The bill heads to the Senate, where it is unlikely to overcome a Republican filibuster that would require 10 Republicans to join the Democrats to end cloture and move toward passing the legislation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO