Media Day around the NBA is in full swing, and as players answer all the typical questions about what they worked on over the summer and what expectations they have for the upcoming season, one of the most prominent questions being asked is if players are vaccinated. Some, like Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant openly stated they're vaccinated, while others, like Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving takes the "I would like to keep that private," approach.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO