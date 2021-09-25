Assured Tyler Lockett doesn’t need more money or praise: ‘I’m a healthier type of hungry’

Week two is in the books, and the emotional roller coaster that is Seattle Seahawks football is in full swing. After a confident win over Indianapolis in week one, Russell Wilson and co. were set to return to Seattle to take on the Titans — a team who had just suffered a blowout at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. And after three quarters, it looked like another blowout was in the works. Until it wasn’t. After a wild finale to the game in which resulted in extra minutes, the home team was left shaking their heads and heading to the locker room, looking to regroup before they hit the road to take on the Vikings in Minnesota next week.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO