Packers rule out two players ahead of San Francisco game

Lachlan Cunningham via Getty Images.

The Green Bay Packers have announced that offensive guard Elgton Jenkins and tight end Dominique Dafney have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins is dealing with an ankle injury while Dafney has a hip issue.

The Packers are very high on Jenkins

When the Packers placed star left tackle David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform list to begin the season, they believed that they had a capable replacement in Jenkins. Jenkins slid into the left tackle role to begin the season.

“The Packers raved all summer about Elgton Jenkins,” NFL Network’s Albert Breer said of Jenkins at the time of Bakhtiari’s injury. “They honestly believe he might be the best lineman in football right now. And talking to other teams, he hardly looked out of place at left tackle. So the experiment in moving Jenkins out there now becomes real.”

Jenkins is in the third year of his NFL career after playing his collegiate football at Mississippi State and being drafted in the second round. Last season, Jenkins saw 12 starts at left guard, three at center, and one at right tackle. He has been the Packers’ starting left tackle in the first two games of the 2021 season.

Jenkins was named to the Pro Bowl last season, and in doing so became the third offensive lineman in Packers history to earn a Pro Bowl appearance within his first two NFL seasons. He also became the first Packers lineman to start a game at guard, center, and tackle in the same season since the merger. Losing him will be a big loss for the Packers against the 49ers.

Dafney has played in both of the Packers’ first two games, but has not recorded any stats. He played in five games last season as a rookie with two receptions, 26 yards, and one touchdown.

The Packers are currently 1-1 and have a tough matchup against the 2-0 49ers on Sunday in San Francisco. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.