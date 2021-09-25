CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame QB Jack Coan exits game against Wisconsin with injury

By Tim Verghese
On3.com
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan came off the field limping and went to the injury tent, then the locker room, midway through the third quarter of Notre Dame’s battle with Coan’s former team Wisconsin.

“Just watched Jack Coan try to throw a pass on the sideline,” The Athletic’s Jesse Temple said. “He couldn’t even finish the follow-through without showing considerable pain. He’s back in the tent.”

In relief, Notre Dame second-year freshman Drew Pyne will take over as the backup quarterback with usual-backup Tyler Buchner hurt.

After jumping out to a 10-3 lead, Coan and the Notre Dame offense has sputtered, punting on three straight possessions. Wisconsin tied the game with just under ten minutes to go in the third.

Prior to exiting, Coan completed 15 of 29 pass attempts for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Coan transferred to Notre Dame in January after four seasons at Wisconsin. The incumbent starter heading into 2020, Coan suffered a broken foot prior to the season and in relief, Graham Mertz led Wisconsin to a 4-3 record, and held on to the starting job.

In his time at Wisconsin, Coan threw for 4,106 yards, 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions, completing over 67% of his passes. In 2019, Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Coan led the Badgers to a first place finish in the Big Ten West and the Rose Bowl, where Wisconsin lost to Oregon 28-27.

After transferring to Notre Dame, Coan won the starting quarterback job over sophomore Pyne and freshman Buchner and has led the Fighting Irish to an undefeated record with wins over Florida State, Toledo and Purdue. In the first three games of the season, Coan threw for 828 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, completing nearly 63% of his passes. Coan notably, popped his dislocated finger back into place before throwing a game-winning touchdown against Toledo.

