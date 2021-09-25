Canceled bus routes caused 1,164 Fayette students to miss a half day or more this year

Canceled bus routes have caused 1,164 Fayette County Public Schools students to miss a half day or more this school year, district officials told the Herald-Leader. “Ensuring the academic success of our students is a responsibility we take very seriously, and any time a child is absent from school is a missed opportunity to impact their learning,” district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said Saturday. “As such, we continue to work to find a permanent solution to our transportation issues brought on by the national labor shortage. “