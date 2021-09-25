CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Penn State receiver making moves out there

By Simon Gibbs about 16 hours
Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Just one week after Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions downed the Auburn Tigers, Penn State’s offense continues to roll — this time, to the tune of an 83-yard touchdown.

Early in the third quarter, Clifford, the Penn State quarterback, faked a pass and rolled out of the pocket against the 3-0 Villanova Wildcats. It appeared as though Clifford might use his legs to gain a few yards, but as he rolled right, so too did the Villanova defense.

Clifford, desperate to make something happen on the run, found wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith at his own 30-yard line, and Lambert-Smith took care of the rest.

Lambert-Smith turned on the jets, running about 15 yards untouched. Eventually, around the 45-yard line, the Nittany Lions’ wideout ran into a couple of Villanova defenders, but it was no problem for Lambert-Smith. He used his agility to split both Wilcats in pursuit, and at that point, he had 50 yards of open field to use.

Lambert-Smith went the distance, scoring an 83-yard touchdown on the Clifford pass, and the ensuing extra point put Penn State up 24-3.

Through just under two-and-a-half quarters, Clifford has completed 13 of his 18 passing attempts, throwing for 321 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and no interceptions, playing near mistake-free football. The reception was Lambert-Smith’s first catch of the day, putting him at 83 yards, and it was also his first receiving touchdown of the season.

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions — heavy favorites in the game against Villanova — will look to bring their record to 4-0 against Villanova, needing just over a quarter left to finish it off. Their schedule will get considerably more difficult after Villanova, with Indiana followed by No. 5 Iowa. Penn State has four games remaining on its schedule against currently-ranked teams: No. 5 Iowa, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 19 Michigan and No. 20 Michigan State.

