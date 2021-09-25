Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Good to go for MNF
Cooper (ribs) doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Eagles, Armando Salguero of Outkick reports. Cooper was banged up late in last week's win over the Chargers, but he was able to log full practices Friday and Saturday following a limited session Thursday to put any doubts about his Week 3 status to bed. He'll look for a performance closer to his dominant Week 1 showing (13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns) than his quiet Week 2 (three catches for 24 yards).www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0