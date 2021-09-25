Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Good to go for MNF

The Cowboys get their first swing at an NFC East win on Monday night when they take on the Eagles. Injuries are always an issue, and COVID is too in this new era. The Cowboys have a few more injuries this week that will keep a couple of players out on Monday. The defensive line takes a double hit as both Dorance Armstrong (high ankle sprain) and Carlos Watkins (knee) have been ruled out of the game by head coach Mike McCarthy. Additionally, Keanu Neal is on the COVID list, but has a shot at returning. The Cowboys defense has been hit hard, especially the defensive line.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO