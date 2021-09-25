CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

J.Lo Looks Sensational In A Black Crop Top & Leggings During Rehearsals With Ja Rule — Photos

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F65OY_0c80PSCg00
ZapatA/MEGA

2000s vibes! J.Lo’s OG collaborators Ja Rule and LL Cool J were spotted at rehearsals for the Global Citizen Concert on Sept. 24.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is ready to deliver the performance of a lifetime. The Bronx native looked incredible in a black crop top, matching leggings, and leather over-the-knee boots as she hit the stage for a rehearsal ahead of the worldwide Global Citizen Concert on Friday, Sept. 24. J.Lo was joined by two familiar faces on-stage: Ja Rule, 45, and LL Cool J, 53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ANyI_0c80PSCg00
J.Lo shares an on-stage embrace with LL Cool J. The two collaborated on 2002’s “All I Have” as well as 2006’s “Control Myself.” (ZapatA/MEGA)

Of course, Jennifer worked with the two rappers on iconic past songs of hers: Ja Rule, née Jeffrey Atkins, was a fixture on her 2002 project J to tha L–O! The Remixes on tracks “I’m Rule” and “Ain’t It Funny.” LL Cool J also worked Jen on two songs, including the unforgettable “All I Have” from her This Is Me…Then album, followed by 2006’s “Control Myself,” which appeared on his 2006 LP Todd Smith. It looks like J.Lo fans are going to be in for a treat with the nostalgic tunes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw4sF_0c80PSCg00
Ja Rule also popped up during rehearsals on Sept. 24 for the Global Citizen Concert. (ZapatA/MEGA)

Earlier in the day, she was spotted heading to the rehearsal session in a super chic shearling jacket by Coach. The waist length jacket featured antique style brass buttons, often found on the brands luxury leather handbags — including the “Tabby” model, which J.Lo posed with for a stunning campaign shoot. She paired the nearly $3,000 jacket with a fitted black leather legging and camel boots, keeping her hair up in a top knot bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAPoz_0c80PSCg00
Jennifer looked incredible as she rehearsed in black leggings and a crop top. (ZapatA/MEGA)

It’s no surprise to see Jennifer going the nostalgic route for her upcoming concert, particularly as her career defining album J.Lo turned 20 this year (the subsequent remix album with Ja Rule was a spin-off of the same LP). In June, the star also paid tribute to This Is Me…Then — which she considers her favorite album — as it approached its 19th anniversary. The project is particularly sentimental as it defined the era of her initial romance with Ben Affleck, 49,

“When it entered the charts again, after 18 years, I was like, okay. You realize that it’s such a personal journey that people are on with you,” Jennifer explained on Apple Music, clearly referencing her rekindled romance with Ben. “They made me go back and listen to that record. I hadn’t listened to it in so long…It was a real pure moment in time. And that music, when it’s important, it never goes away…love, it just doesn’t go away. It’s just there,” she also said.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Masked Kiss Was The Most Swoon-Worthy Moment Of The Met Gala

There are many levels of officiality when it comes to relationships between Hollywood A-listers. There’s “blurry, hard-to-see paparazzi photo” together, there’s “laughing side by side at a Lakers game in full view of everyone” together, and then, of course, there’s the upper echelon of celeb romance: “Met Gala” together. (I can just imagine Carrie Bradshaw asking Mr Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, “Are we Met Gala official?”)
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez's Jaw-Dropping White Georges Hobeika Couture Gown From The Venice Film Festival? Get Her Loved Look For Less!

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines last week when they arrived on the red carpet of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Ja Rule
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Jennifer Lopez
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez stuns in jaw dropping lace-up outfit at the VMAs

While Jennifer Lopez didn't walk the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she was still a fashion stand-out from the evening. Presenting an award for song of the year, which ultimately went to "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo, the 52-year-old pop diva showed off her tone physique in a lace-up top split down the middle worn with a matching skirt that was laced-up on each leg. The ensemble was by designer David Koma.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Holds Hands With Ben Affleck While Wearing Stunning White Dress For Venice Film Festival — Photos

Going strong! Although it’s been a couple of weeks since we saw Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez out together, they were at it again with a trip to Venice on Sept. 9. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9. The two were photographed strolling hand-in-hand, wearing protective face masks amidst the coronavirus. Jennifer looked stunning in a lacy white dress, which was belted around her midsection. Ben kept a tight hold to her hand as he rocked an all-black ensemble. He was seen talking to the gorgeous triple threat as they made their way to the festival.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leggings#Black Leather#Og
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Glows In Brown Dress For Malibu Brunch After Bennifer’s Red Carpet Debut — Photos

As ex Ben Affleck wraps up another whirlwind Europe trip with rekindled love J.Lo, Jennifer Garner was spotted heading to brunch with friends in California. Jennifer Garner, 49, glowed as she headed to a brunch in Malibu, California. The 13 Going On 30 actress looked boho chic in a loose fitting brown patterned dress as she waved to cameras on Saturday, Sept. 11 before walking into exclusive restaurant Shutters on the Beach. She kept her brown hair down in a loose, natural wave for the morning outing, accessorizing with a flat gladiator inspired sandal, black leather clutch and black sunglasses.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & BF John Miller Stroll Around NYC After Ben & J.Lo’s PDA-Packed Trip — Photos

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were spotted taking a stroll in Manhattan while wearing casual outfits a month after they were last publicly seen together. Jennifer Garner, 49, stepped out with boyfriend John Miller, 43, to get coffee in New York City on Sept. 29. The actress and the businessman were dressed in casual clothes, including a black jogging suit for her and a gray T-shirt and black pants for him, as they held their small cups and walked beside each other. Jennifer also added a blue baseball cap, sunglasses, a purple face mask, and sneakers to her look while John added brown boots and a blue face mask.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ja Rule & LL Cool J For Epic Performance Global Citizen Concert In NYC – Watch

Jennifer Lopez took fans back to the ’00s with some of her most-loved hits, including ‘All I Have’ and ‘I’m Real’!. Jennifer Lopez, 52, is back on the block! The Bronx native more than delivered with her highly anticipated performance during Global Citizen’s latest live concert, which took place around the globe on Saturday, Sept. 25 with the aim to end global poverty. Jennifer’s performance was in New York City’s Central Park, where she was joined on-stage by a couple old friends: OG collaborators LL Cool J and Ja Rule!
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Pushes Man Off Him for Getting Too Close to Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in Italy

Boyfriend and bodyguard. After Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romantic whirlwind getaway in Venice, Italy, the pair ran into an enthusiastic fan at the airport. On their way out of town on Saturday, September 11, the Argo producer, 49, was spotted pushing away a man who got too close to the couple while attempting to take a selfie of the stars, according to photos published via Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Hits The Gym In Crop Top & Leggings After Checking Out BF Harry Styles On Tour

Olivia Wilde showed off her toned figure when she went to the gym in a crop top & leggings after attending Harry Styles’ concert. Olivia Wilde, 37, hit the gym for a workout in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 when she flaunted her toned abs and tiny waist in a sports bra and matching leggings. She opted to wear a blue, green, and white Tory Sport Color Block Racer Back Bra with a pair of matching high-waisted Tory Sport Colorblock Leggings. Olivia topped her look off with a pair of black Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers, an Evolvetogether Milan Face Mask, and a Harry Styles Love on Tour Bag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crossroadstoday.com

Ben Affleck healthier than ever, thanks to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck feels healthier “than ever” before, thanks to Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actor has been to rehab several times to work on his sobriety over the years, and avoiding alcohol is even “easier” now he’s back with old flame Jennifer, 52, because she doesn’t drink booze and leads a very healthy lifestyle.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy