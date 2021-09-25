Why The New Generation Of Investors Is More Serious, Informed Than It May Appear

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 1.49% to 34,346.53 while the NASDAQ rose 0.75% to 14,556.92. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.18% to 4,358.52. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,459,970 cases with around 697,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,766,700 cases and 448,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,427,070 COVID-19 cases with 596,740 deaths. In total, there were at least 233,799,140 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,784,200 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO