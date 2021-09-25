Picturing Democracy: The Future of Photojournalism

South Carolina Humanities and the College of Charleston School of Humanities and Social Sciences are pleased to present “Picturing Democracy,” a series of public programs designed to encourage critical thinking about the role of imagery in American democracy. The next event in the series will be a panel discussion about “The Future of Photojournalism” featuring moderator Tara Mortensen and panelists Kyser Lough, Sean Rayford, and Cecil Williams at the College of Charleston Sottile Theatre at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13th. The program will be free and open to the public but registration is required. The panel aims to address the challenges photojournalists face in the current media environment. How do the ethics and practices of staffed, professional photojournalists differ from non-staff photographers who fill in the gaps? What are the consequences of the de-professionalization of photojournalism? What does the future of photojournalism look like?