Palmetto Launches New ‘Get Solar, Give Solar’ Program to Bring Solar Energy to Underserved Communities

BOULDER, Colorado — Feeling overwhelmed with details when it comes to going solar? Don’t know where to start? Need to see the numbers for yourself? Check out your neighbor’s solar system and decreased energy bills! The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) invites you to attend their 26th annual ASES National Solar Tour this weekend, October 2-3. This is the largest-in-the-nation annual grassroots solar event and it takes place both virtually AND in-person across the country. See solar homes, buildings and PV (photovoltaic) systems up close. Ask solar owners questions about how their solar systems work and how they can also power electric cars. Learn why people in your community made the choice to go solar, practical tips and about the prerequisites of energy-efficient buildings. Connect with other people who support solar energy. Attend the 26th Annual ASES National Solar Tour this weekend, October 2-3, and learn how you can save thousands on your energy bills.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO