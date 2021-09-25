Palmetto Launches New ‘Get Solar, Give Solar’ Program to Bring Solar Energy to Underserved Communities
CHARLESTON, S.C., September 20, 2021 -- Palmetto, a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy - in conjunction with the start of Climate Week - is announcing its new ‘Get Solar, Give Solar’ program focused on providing underserved communities with access to solar energy systems. Palmetto believes clean energy is for everyone. In the U.S. the focus is on providing the lowest price in residential solar. The Get Solar, Give Solar program will focus on communities without stable, predictable and consistent access to energy for everyday needs.crbjbizwire.com
