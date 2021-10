Gleaning, or harvesting and sharing the bounty with those who need it, with Farm to Pantry means about three hours on a farm or property from around 9 a.m. to noon with the possibility of a drop-off to one of our partners to see firsthand where it all goes. Click the “Gleaning Schedule” button at farmtopantry.org to sign up. You will receive an email the day prior to your volunteer date with details on where and when to meet your fellow gleaners. You should also expect some pre-glean health questions in keeping with coronavirus guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO