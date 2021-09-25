Seahawks-Wolverines crush MVC previews
Boothbay Region High School Seahawks’ and Wiscasset Middle High School Wolverines’ combined cross country teams dominated the Mountain Valley Conference preview meet Sept. 24. The boys placed first among seven teams and the girls second among three teams. Competition included athletes from Monmouth Academy and Hall-Dale, Madison Memorial, Lisbon, Spruce Mountain, Winthrop, Oak Hill, Telstar Regional, Richmond, Mt. Abram and Dirigo high schools.www.boothbayregister.com
