Publisher’s Platform: Vaccinate restaurant employees against hepatitis A or suffer the consequences

The RCAHD is currently investigating nine cases of hepatitis A associated with this exposure. An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations in Roanoke has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. As a result, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) announced today that anyone who visited any of these three Famous Anthony’s locations — 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road or 2221 Crystal Spring Ave. — from Aug. 10 through 26 only, may have been exposed.