Alaska State Troopers are looking for witnesses to a crash on the Parks Highway Sunday afternoon. According to Troopers, a motorcycle crashed near Mile 93 of the Parks Highway around 3:45 pm. Troopers say a black pickup truck, possibly a newer model Ford, was following a pair of motorcycles too closely in the northbound lane. According to Troopers, the truck attempted to pass with oncoming southbound traffic, contributing to the motorcycle crash. The truck then reportedly did not stop and continued to drive northbound.

ALASKA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO