Arizona State

Arizona reports 69 virus deaths as rolling average increases

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on Saturday reported 2,916 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 more deaths as the pace of virus deaths nearly doubled over the past two weeks. The additional cases and deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,081,790 cases and 19,806 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

