Let’s say that one day, you’re in a museum and you come across a painting or sculpture that makes you stop and ponder what it’s all about. A few minutes later, a couple sees the piece and come over for a closer look. One thinks it’s been done before, and by better artists. But the other is impressed by its craftsmanship and feels like it deserves to be where it is.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO