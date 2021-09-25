Bears vs. Browns picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends as Justin Fields makes first-career start
It will be the Cleveland Browns who'll get to see Justin Fields' debut as an NFL starter up close. With Andy Dalton injured, the Chicago Bears will turn to their rookie first-round pick to start the game under center as they look to upset the Browns on the road in Week 3. Both of these teams enter this matchup looking to move to 2-1 on the season, so this game certainly isn't lacking any storylines.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1