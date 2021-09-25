CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears vs. Browns picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends as Justin Fields makes first-career start

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be the Cleveland Browns who'll get to see Justin Fields' debut as an NFL starter up close. With Andy Dalton injured, the Chicago Bears will turn to their rookie first-round pick to start the game under center as they look to upset the Browns on the road in Week 3. Both of these teams enter this matchup looking to move to 2-1 on the season, so this game certainly isn't lacking any storylines.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
WGN News

Bears offense prepares to start with Justin Fields on Sunday vs Browns

LAKE FOREST – In what may arguably be the worst moment of his very young career in the NFL, a rookie quarterback instilled confidence in a teammate. In the fourth quarter against the Bengals, holding onto a 10-point lead, Justin Fields didn’t see a linebacker and threw his first career interception. It led to a […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Sports

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Justin Fields likely to start vs Browns

The Bears are back to 1-1 after a win over the Bengals that wasn’t as close as the 20-17 final score suggested. It also appears that the keys to Matt Nagy’s offense are being turned over to Justin Fields after Andy Dalton suffered a left knee injury Sunday. With that in mind, let’s jump into this week’s 10 Bears Things.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Justin Fields News

Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a very rough one. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star made his first start against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears were blown out by the Browns as Fields struggled mightily in the passing game. The first round pick will get another opportunity this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Caesars Sportsbook#Cbs Sports#Browns 7 5
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields' Updated Fantasy Outlook Ahead of Week 3 Start for Bears vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears named rookie quarterback Justin Fields their Week 3 starter on Wednesday, which could have huge implications in fantasy football leagues. Fields should be added in all leagues, and he could be an interesting trade target if he is already on another manager's bench. You might not get another chance to acquire him after this week.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Betting the Bears vs. Browns: Spread, total, odds and survivor

Last week the Bears covered the spread and won the game, while the total went under. Your humble picker lost both those bets, so he’s looking to get back on the right side. With that said, let’s review the WCG Tournaments. In the Survival pool we didn’t loose anyone and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYC

Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: Preview, point spread, how to watch

CLEVELAND — *Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. One week removed from their 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans (1-1), the Cleveland Browns (1-1) will host the Chicago Bears (1-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium. What follows is everything you need to know about the...
NFL
clesportstalk.com

The Top Five Browns Quarterbacks of All-Time!

You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s too early to have Baker Mayfield on this list, let alone ahead of both the fan-favorite and legend, Bernie Kosar, as well as the last QB to win a championship with the Browns in Frank Ryan. However, I’d argue that Mayfield will end up being the QB to bring a championship back to Cleveland. I sincerely believe Baker belongs here and very well has the potential to reach the top of this list in the future. Baker is already fifth in both Passing Yards (11,895 at the time of writing) and Passing TDs (77 at the time of writing), and could possibly move up in both categories by the end of the season. Baker Mayfield was thrown into a similar position as Tim Couch, but he came out on the other side and lived to see a playoff berth. Mayfield’s machismo, leadership and persona has helped propel the Browns to serious contenders and looks primed to continue ascending Cleveland through the upper echelon of the NFL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy